Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
