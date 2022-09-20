Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 47.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.93 on Tuesday, hitting $402.29. 7,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

