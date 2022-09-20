Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 0.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.03. 21,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

