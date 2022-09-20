Maxim Group Lowers WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Price Target to $7.00

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WISeKey International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WISeKey International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WISeKey International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WISeKey International in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

Further Reading

