McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $77.58

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.58 and last traded at $77.62, with a volume of 11746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 155,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

