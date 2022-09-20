McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 0.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MKC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,269. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

