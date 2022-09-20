McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,459,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 229.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 713,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 496,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 102,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,105. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $39.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

