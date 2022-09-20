McNamara Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 158,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,207. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

