McNamara Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 321,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,776. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

