McNamara Financial Services Inc. Takes $878,000 Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 210,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,851. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

