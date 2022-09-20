Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

