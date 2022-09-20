MEI Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,304 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 844% compared to the average daily volume of 350 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 213,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,686. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

