Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

