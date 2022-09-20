Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $143.53

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.53 and last traded at $144.35, with a volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average is $211.95.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.33%.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,738,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,901,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

