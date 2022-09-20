Metal (MTL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.09 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $72.15 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

