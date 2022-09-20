Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 6,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Metso Stock Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.

About Metso

(Get Rating)

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.