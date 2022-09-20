Mettalex 1-Day Volume Hits $14,241.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $167,724.46 and $14,241.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00123276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00873722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mettalex was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

