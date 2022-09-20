Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MTD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.5 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,204.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,269.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,274.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

