Michael Bennett Medline Acquires 9,700 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,099,404.22.

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.36. 746,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,733. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$34.71 and a 52 week high of C$46.04. The company has a market cap of C$13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Empire from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

