Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 0.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.38% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 145.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

