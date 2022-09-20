Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 2,868,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.