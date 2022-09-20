Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. 1,583,282 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35.

