Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 15,398 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,828,489 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.