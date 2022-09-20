MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 961,075 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,159.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 777,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after acquiring an additional 768,503 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.54. 359,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,982. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

