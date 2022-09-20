MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 383,728 shares of company stock worth $66,162,114 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.93. 34,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,287. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average of $160.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

