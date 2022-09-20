MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PXE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $36.69.
About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
