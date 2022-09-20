MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.