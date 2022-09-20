MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.