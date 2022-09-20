MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

