Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 138600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Mission Ready Solutions Stock Down 13.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$25.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Mission Ready Solutions alerts:

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.94 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.