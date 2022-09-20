Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Down 6.7%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.68. 52,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,840,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

