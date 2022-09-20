Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 10,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,141. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $783.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 171.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

