Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Modine Manufacturing Price Performance
Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 10,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,141. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $783.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.