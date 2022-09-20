Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.04

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 26553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MONDY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,779.50.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.