Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $7.23 on Tuesday, reaching $271.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.95 and a 200 day moving average of $301.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

