Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 1.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $278.51 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

