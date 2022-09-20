Moonpot Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.11 Million (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $11,116.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00884606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonpot was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,259,840 coins. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

