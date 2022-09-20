Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lessened by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. The stock had a trading volume of 364,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

