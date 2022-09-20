Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.65

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 76054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($280.61) to €230.00 ($234.69) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mowi ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1773 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

