MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Lowered to $45.50 at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MP. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

NYSE MP opened at $32.20 on Friday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MP Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MP Materials by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.