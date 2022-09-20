MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Up 16.4% in August

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. 1,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,041. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Commerce Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.