Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 78,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

