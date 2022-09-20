Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,672. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

