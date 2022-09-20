Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.16. 72,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

