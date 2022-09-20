Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

