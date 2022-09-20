Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,735 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. 435,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,933,478. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.