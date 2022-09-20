Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,246. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

