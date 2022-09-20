Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.49. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average is $241.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

