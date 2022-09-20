National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

NKSH opened at $33.70 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Bankshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

