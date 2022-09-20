National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.13. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.59%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

