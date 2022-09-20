Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Up 15.8% in August

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

NYSE:NGS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

