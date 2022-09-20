Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $12.50

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Compass Point to $12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Navient stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

